Gunster continues to grow statewide Business Litigation practice with addition of Frank Florio and Grant O’Hickey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 14, 2021) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Business Litigation practice, with the recent addition of two new hires.

Frank Anthony Florio joins the firm in the Fort Lauderdale office. He previously worked at one of Miami’s premier commercial litigation and class action law firms; served as a judicial intern for United States Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres; and clerked in the Major Crimes Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

A graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, Frank argued the matter of Colesha Cormier v. Florida Department of Children and Families to Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal while attending law school.

Grant C. O’Hickey, who joins the firm in the Jacksonville office, focuses his practice on commercial litigation and e-discovery. He formerly served as senior in-house counsel for a Fortune 300 company, where he directed trial and appellate litigation toward loss-mitigating and value-creating conclusions. Grant was an International Affairs Scholar at the Ohio State University and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

With these latest attorney additions, Gunster continues to grow its Business Litigation practice while expanding its statewide footprint.

