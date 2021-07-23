Google Doodle joins the Tokyo Olympics celebration with sports-inspired game

Google created its “largest-ever interactive Doodle game” is Friday. As reported by CNET, Google has created Doodle Champion Island Games to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics.

Image courtesy of Glitched

The game casts the player as the ninja cat Lucky and takes Lucky on various mini-games. The goal is for Lucky to become a sporting legend and the game is free.

Players must move around the island and participate in seven mini-games based on Olympic sports. Some of those sports include tennis, archery and skateboarding.

Each of the game’s champions is based on Japanese folklore and players can challenge the champions in the game.

Players can also join one of the four colors teams, Blue, Red, Green or Yellow. Each color s linked to an animal and contributes to a global leaderboard. The animals and characters were created by Tokyo-based animators in Studio4°C.