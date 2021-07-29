George Snow Scholarship Fund Announces 2021 Ballroom Battle, presented by Ed Morse Automotive Group

Community Leaders compete in Dance Fundraising Competition to benefit the George Snow Scholarship Fund and the Young People We Serve

Boca Raton, FL – Mark your calendars and set your DVR!Our “Magnificent 8” community dancers are gearing up for the 14th annual annual dance showcase presented by Ed Morse Automotive Group which will again be broadcast on WPTV-TV (NBC Affiliate) on Saturday, August 14th, at 7:00PM as well as Live Stream from WPTV website and GSSF’s website for out-of-town guests. Unlike many events that had to be held virtually in recent months, this event will be broadcast as a professional TV production, fashioned after “Dancing with the Stars”, full of glitz, glamour and sensational dance floor moves from community leaders.

You can host a Watch Party, make a donation, become a sponsor, buy a raffle ticket or bid online to support this very important fundraiser which helped to provide the financial resources to send 234 local students to college, university or graduate school this year.

“Over the last 13 years, our event has become the DO NOT MISS event of the season as eight of our community’s most recognizable personalities take to the dance floor for a good cause. Not to mention that coveted fundraising “Mirror Ball” trophy.” said President Tim Snow.“Because of the tremendous success last year, we decided to partner again with WPTV to broadcast the event which reached over 23,000 local residents in addition to the online viewing. Combining the fundraising results and the enhanced reach of our mission, we are optimistic the 2021 results will continue to grow.” Snow concluded.

Paired with professional dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Boca Raton, community leaders will be given a series of dance lessons to perfect a routine, and then compete for the fundraising “Mirror Ball” trophy.The spirit of the event continues to be “Education is a Game Changer” but our musical theme will bring flashbacks of the Disco era and Studio 54!

The 2021 Ballroom Battle “Magnificent 8” Community dancers are:

Elmar Benavente – CEO, Be Design Associates, Inc.

Kelly Fleming – Mother & Community Volunteer

Dre Garcia – CEO, EMPOWER Consulting Partners

Dr. Melyssa Hancock – Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Nose & Sinus Institute of Boca Raton

Ryan Reiter – Director of Government Relations, Kaufman Lynn Construction

Mindy Shikiar – Former COO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Robert Snyder – Executive Director, Strategy & Communications, NCCI

Dr. Jeffrey Stein – MD, Internal Medicine

Support your favorite Community Dancer by going to www.ballroombattle.com and donate today.

This time last year our Co-chairs, Steve Bernstein, Robin Bresky, Bill Donnell and Kirsten Stanley were perfecting their dance routine for the 2020 Ballroom Battle. This year they have been hard at work with their committee to make this the most incredible Ballroom Battle yet.

You can participate by having at Watch Party, becoming a Sponsor, supporting your favorite dancer, bidding in the online auction or by participating in our Ballroom Ball Charity Raffle! The GRAND PRIZE is $5,000 Cash! Tickets are $100 with only 200 to be sold but you better act FAST – just 50 tickets are left! Visit www.ballroombattle.com to buy your tickets today!

The opportunities for our sponsors and supporters are greater than ever with the return to the TV platform which measured over 23,000 local viewers. WPTV-TV is the #1 station across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.The event will kick off at 7:00 PM on WPTV-TV.

We are proud to have community support from Ed Morse Automotive Group, MSpa Boca Raton, Steven E. Bernstein Family Foundation, Margaret L. Blume,Ambassador Marketing Group, Amy and Mike Kazma, Boca Magazine, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, PEOPayGo, Be Design Associates Inc., NCCI, SBA Communications Corporation, The James and Marta Batmasian Family Foundation, Bill and Mary Donnell, Robin and Charles Deyo, Diamonds Direct, Brian Altschuler, Dan Davidowitz, Matthew Maschler, Fran and Nathan Nachlas Foundation, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Office Depot, Inc., EMPOWER Consulting Partners, Robert Allen Law, The Woods and Fleming Families, Albanese Builders, Gregory’s Fine Jewelry, Excell Auto Group, Ocean Properties, Murdoch Weires, Daszkal Bolton, LLP, Kaufman Lynn Construction, OCMI Workers Compensation, The Gardens of Boca Raton, Tendler Orthodontics, Wendy and Vince Sadusky, Matthew H. Maschler, Real Estate Broker, RealEstateFinder.com, Iolite Creative, and Nina Raynor.



For more information, call (561) 347-6799 or email Debi at [email protected]

See you on the dance floor!



Check out www.ballroombattle.com for fun photos and videos from the dance lessons and watch your favorite dancer progress and learn their routine!

About the George Snow Scholarship Fund:

The George Snow Scholarship Fund is a nationally recognized Palm Beach County based 501(c)(3) public charity, dedicated to providing scholarships and support services to young men and women with financial need so they can build a better life through the pursuit of higher education.In addition to financial support, the scholars receive healthcare checkups, technology and motivational mentoring as a part of the innovative programs developed to ensure their success and increased graduation rates.

Since its inception in 1982 the Fund has awarded over 15.9 million dollars in educational grants. In the year 2021 alone, the Scholarship Fund awarded $2,100,000 in scholarships and scholar support services to 234 students. This level of expert support places the Fund as one of Palm Beach County’s largest sources of educational grants.