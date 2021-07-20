Fuller Center Opens Affordable, Top Notch Elementary School So Kids of All Incomes Can Attend Private School

FULLER CENTER LAUNCHES ‘THE FULLER ACADEMY’ AT WEST BOCA RATON CAMPUS

Enrollment Now Open for the New Private Elementary School, Early Childhood Education,

and Afterschool Programs

Boca Raton, FL – Designed to enable kids of all income brackets the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on early childhood development, has been approved to open a new private elementary school, The Fuller Academy, launching this fall on Fuller Center’s West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.

The newly certified Choice school will serve kindergarten through 3rd grade students, featuring a customized curriculum that follows B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) standards and practices. Annual tuition is $8,500 – one of the most affordable private schools in the region – with a number of Step Up Scholarships also available.

“Everyone deserves a high-quality education, and we are passionate about doing our part to ensure our community’s families – from all walks of life – have this opportunity,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “Our preschool and afterschool programs have served as a nurturing, educational lifeline for working families, and we are so proud to be able to expand our programming to elementary school-age kids.”

The Fuller Academy will follow the Palm Beach County School District calendar, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Early drop-off and afterschool programs are available. Breakfast and lunch are provided, and physical education and field trips are included. Transportation from the East Campus to the West Campus will be available daily.

In addition, the Fuller Center’s preschool program still has a few spots available on both campuses. As the most affordable NAEYC-accredited early childhood education center in Boca Raton, it serves children from six weeks old through five years old. The Center is open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday year-round, with the exception of national holidays, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided daily, and field trips for children four years and older are included in the cost of tuition. This program is certified for Early Head Start, Head Start, ELC, and VPK. Parent direct pay is also available.

The Out-of-School-Time Program is also enrolling students on both campuses. It provides a safe and enriching environment for children in kindergarten through 5th grade. The afterschool program is open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on non-school days, spring, and summer and winter break. The program provides a healthy snack, dinner, homework assistance, and extracurricular activities like fishing, ballet, computers, music, and field trips, along with year-round academic support and mentoring. Afterschool transportation is available to the East Campus from JC Mitchell, Boca Elementary, Addison Mizner, and AD Henderson and to the West Campus from Whispering Pines, Coral Sunset, Morikami, Sandpiper Shores Elementary, Sunrise Park, and Waters Edge Elementary.

Children attending Morikami must board bus at Whispering Pines for transportation to West Campus.

To learn more, please contact Mio Vasquez at [email protected] or at (561)-482-3006, ext. 124.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters