Fireworks, festivities and fun locations for the holiday weekend

From July 2-5, Boca Raton and Delray Beach will be hosting various holiday activities and firework shows to celebrate the 4th of July.

While the City of Boca Raton will not be hosting events this year, restaurants and other businesses will have events throughout the weekend. Listed below are some of the events that will take place.

Boca Raton:

At Boba Street Cafe from July 2-5, customers can order a limited-time Red, White and Boba – Butterfly Tea poured over sweetened chilled milk with Cherry Popping Boba and Strawberry Jelly.

From July 2-4 located on East Camino Real, Palm Breeze Charters will provide a two-hour catamaran sailing experience with complimentary music, beverages and snacks. To purchase tickets visit www.palmbreezecharters.com.

On July 3 at 7:30 p.m., The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum will host “America Swings!” This jazz celebration will feature a military color guard. To purchase tickets, visit www.thewick.org.

The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department will host a 4th of July Drive-in Fireworks Display at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park. The gates will open at 7 p.m. for guests to park to allow attendees to park for the viewing at 9 p.m.

For friends and family wanting to explore more weekend festivities, Delray Beach has several events planned. Listed below are some of the events that will take place.

Delray Beach:

On July 3, Delray Beach will host the Uncle Sam Jam at Pompey Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will feature magic shows, a petting zoo, Uncle Sam Stilt Walkers and other activities. Families can also enjoy food and beverages throughout the events.

The Delray Beach Market is hosting the All American Weekend beginning on July 3rd and will wrap up on July 4th at 11 p.m. The event will have kids activities, live music, free apple pie and other food specials.

On July 4th, the City of Delray Beach will host several events on the beach. Starting at 8 a.m., a beach volleyball tournament will take place. From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., adults and children will put their sculpting skills to the test for a chance to win an award. To register for the contest, visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/our-city/things-to-do/4th-of-july.

After a day of fun, The Delray Beach Fireworks will be held from two undisclosed locations at 9 p.m.

With several options, families can expect a weekend of fun in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.