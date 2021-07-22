Eric Clapton refuses to play in venues with vaccine requirements

Image courtesy of The Guardian

Eric Clapton announces that he won’t play in venues that require attendees to show proof of vaccination. As reported by The Guardian, vaccination passports will be required to enter nightclubs and venues by the end of September. This decision comes after the government announces this change.

Clapton shared a statement on Telegram with a link to his anti-lockdown celebration with Van Morrison, Stand and Deliver.

In the statement, Clapton also stated “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

In May, Clapton received the AstraZeneca vaccine and shared on Telegram that he received “severe” reactions. Clapton also stated that he questioned if he would ever play guitar again due to his side effects.

Clapton is scheduled to perform in the UK at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2022. The venue will also host the Proms from July 30 to September 11 without social distancing. Those attending will be required to show proof of vaccination or immunity status.