Ellis Law Group, P.L. is excited to announce Robert W. Borger has joined the Firm!

CHAMBER MEMBER UPDATE

Ellis Law Group, P.L. is pleased to announce the addition of Robert W. Borger an as a new associate attorney with the firm’s Estate Planning department.

Robert focuses his practice primarily on tax-oriented estate planning, probate/trust administration, and family business succession planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. Robert assists business owners with effectively passing their ownership interests from one generation to the next. Such planning involves an overall plan for the client and the client’s family relating to the preservation and transfer of wealth while minimizing income taxes and transfer taxes (estate taxes, gift taxes, and generation-skipping transfer taxes) to the extent consistent with the client’s goals.

When not serving clients, Robert is also a Helicopter pilot in the Florida Army National Guard with multiple combat deployments to the Middle East. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends, fishing, and mountain biking.

Robert is a member of the Florida Bar and can be reached at 561-910-7530 and his email is [email protected].