Ellis Law Group, P.L. is excited to announce Mario G. Bai has joined the Firm!

Chamber Member Update

Ellis Law Group, P.L. is pleased to announce the addition of Mario G. Bai as a new attorney with the firm’s Estate Planning and Corporate departments.

Mario has had an accomplished career as an entrepreneur prior to becoming an attorney. Mario owned a technology consulting firm which he later transitioned to a managed voice services over Internet Protocol (IP) provider in 1999, one of the first in the nation. His next venture was importing and distributing fine wine from Europe in the metro New York market. After divesting himself of his technology and wine/spirit ventures, Mario was awarded a full scholarship to Brooklyn Law School where he decided to further his education by learning about the practice of law. While in law school, Mario focused his studies on corporate and tax law. Mario was also part of the inaugural class of Pro Bono Scholars, a program instituted by the Court of Appeals in the State of New York where he dedicated over 500 hours of pro bono service at the Office of the Public Defender in New Jersey representing indigent defendants in Superior Court charged with First Degree Felonies. After transitioning away from criminal defense, Mario appeared regularly before the General Equity and Probate Part in Chancery Court in Bergen County, and throughout the state of New Jersey, litigating contested estates.

Mario now devotes his time to representing high net worth individuals with their asset protection and estate planning needs. Having someone who knows the intricacies of complex asset valuations coupled with an in-depth knowledge of the tax code is invaluable in those situations, and that is the experience Mario brings to the table. Mario works closely with accountants, financial advisers, and business valuation experts to assist his clients with their asset valuation issues.

Mario frequently presents in front of CPAs, financial advisers, and insurance agents on changes in the tax law that impact legacy planning. In addition, Mario was also an Adjunct Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey, lecturing on Family Law as well as the structure of the court system. Before moving to Florida, and in the spirit of making justice more accessible to everyone, Mario volunteered his time as a municipal public defender in several municipalities in Bergen County.

Mario is admitted to practice in Florida, New York & New Jersey. Mario’s direct line is 561-910-7515 and his email is [email protected]