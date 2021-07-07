County Commissioner Robert Weinroth Delivers Proclamation to Torah Academy of Boca Raton as it Creates Memorable 22nd Anniversary Dinner

PBC Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth

After so much time apart, Torah Academy of Boca Raton’s 22nd Anniversary Dinner was a night that surpassed all expectations of appreciation and emotion. The event was headlined by Avraham Fried, a level of musical talent that matched the importance of the night; the occasion brought together government officials, police personnel, and of course the supporters, parents, faculty, and staff at the core of the thriving yeshiva.

Joined by Boca’s finest, Boca Raton Council Member Andy Thomson, Mayor Scott Singer, Council Member Yvette Drucker and PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth

“The words of encouragement and support from Vice Mayor of Palm Beach County Robert Weinroth and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, along with the presence of Council Members Andy Thomson and Yvette Drucker, demonstrated the central place and broader impact of Torah Academy,” commented Rabbi Reuven Feinberg, dean.

He remarked that the audience relished the opportunity to publicly recognize and thank the assistant chief and multiple captains of the Boca Raton Police Department, who deserved their standing ovation and more.

In a particularly poignant moment, Rabbi Feinberg memorialized Rabbi Ephraim Goldberg a”h, one of the pivotal founders of TABR, through an inaugural award that will now be given annually. The two first recipients, Rabbi Chaim Glazer and Rabbi Avi Wealcatch, earned this special recognition of the Torah Academy family through their approach to the challenges of in-person learning during COVID, done with the sensibility and interpersonal sensitivity Rabbi Goldberg a”h espoused.

Rabbi Reuven Feinberg, Dean of Torah Academy of Boca Raton

Avraham Fried sent the room further soaring with his music, and created special memories when he sang with the Torah Academy Boys Middle School Choir, led by Rabbi Netanel Chait. Spontaneous dancing broke out to give collective expression to the emotion in the room.

The dinner “honorees” this year were as unique as the event, as Torah Academy honored its students as “COVID champions.” Though the children themselves were not present at the dinner, they enjoyed Avraham Fried concerts just for them when he visited Torah Academy to perform the next day.

Rabbi Feinberg noted, “Our students’ resilience and positivity, despite challenges that are difficult to fathom, will always be a personal victory they can celebrate, and will forever be a source of pride for their parents and teachers.”

Torah Academy parent Dr. Jorie Lyons observed, “The way the students turned to Hashem, redoubling their efforts at davening and learning, strengthening their concern for one another – as adults, I think we hope we would have handled their position as gracefully if we had been in their shoes.”