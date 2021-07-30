Conner Fields “is awake” after crash in the BMX semifinals race in the Olympics

Image courtesy of CNN

Conner Fields is awake and receiving medical attention after a crash in the BMX Racing event in the Tokyo Olympics. As reported by CNN, the former Olympic champion fell during the third round of the mens’ semifinal after crashing into other competitors while taking a corner.

Fields was one of the favorites to win a gold medal for the United States after winning at Rio 2016. The rider hit the ground and required medical attention. Fields was then rolled out in a stretcher and taken out in an ambulance.

“We will share additional updates as they become available,” says USA Cycling BMX. Other competitors have shown their support for Fields, including Niek Kimmann who won the gold.

“I think we all know that there are risks to our sport, but at the end of the day, we just love our sport so much. Connor is the defending gold medalist. I haven’t seen his crash or seen the video, but I just hope he’s OK.” says Kimmann.

Niek Kimmann took the gold medal for the Netherlands, Kye Whyte took the silver medal for Great Britain and Alberto Ramirez took the bronze medal for Colombia.