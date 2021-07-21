Coco Gauff to miss the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19

Recently, Delray Beach tennis player Coco Gauff announced that she would not participate in the 2020 Olympics due to her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Cori “Coco” Gauff

Earlier this week, Gauff posted on Twitter that she tested positive for the virus and would miss the Games.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said Gauff in a tweet. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this dream come true in the future.”

The Olympics will begin on July 23 and end in early August. However, officials are concerned as more than 50 cases of the coronavirus are linked to the Games. The United States Tennis Association tweeted their response to Gauff’s announcement.

“We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” USTA’s read. “The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco. We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon.”

After Gauff disclosed her diagnosis, a spokesperson for the USTA said that they are trying to determine if they can replace her on the roster.

While the Games will continue, sports fans will be eager to see if Team USA finds a replacement.