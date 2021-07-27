City Council discusses renovations and recertification ordinance

Yesterday, the Boca Raton City Council had an in-person workshop meeting to discuss the renovation of the Boca Raton History Museum and the building recertification ordinance.

Yesterday’s meeting was unique– it was the first in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic. During this meeting, council members listened to a presentation from board members of the Boca Raton Historical Society.

The museum previously requested a budget for renovations in May 2019. The new budget includes renovations for plumbing, foundation and electrical repairs. The additional grant requests total over $590,000.

“My question is why did you wait until May to give us this request and not last year to report these issues,” asked Singer.

The president of the society explained that finding the additional problems took time to identify the problems and put together the new budget. The president also reported that the museum would open to the public later on this fall.

After discussing potential renovations for the museum, council members introduced Resolution No. 83-2021. This ordinance would be the first law in Palm Beach County to require building recertifications for buildings higher than three stories.

“It’s important to address this ordinance now,” said Mayor Singer. “We may provide a model for other cities in Palm Beach County.”

If passed, the ordinance would require buildings older than 30 years to submit a recertification request report and would be prepared by an engineer.

“The request would be mailed to the building and impose a time limit to comply,” said Brandon Schaad, development services director. “If the engineer does not comply within a certain time frame, fines could be imposed.”

Tonight’s regular meeting will discuss the ordinance further and potentially hold a vote.