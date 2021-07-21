Celebrating Boynton Beach’s Art In Public Places Artists

Exhibit Opens on July 23, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. – Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center, 125 E. Ocean Ave.

Boca Raton, FL – Boynton Beach Art in Public Places is celebrating a 15 year history of public art through an exhibition of photographs and new original artworks at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center. This exhibition is the first comprehensive examination of the more than 80 public artworks placed on public and private properties within the City of Boynton Beach. The opening of this show will be held on Friday, July 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibition will be on display through August 23 and open daily, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (closed Sundays).

To celebrate many of the Boynton Beach and Palm Beach artists with public artwork throughout the city, the exhibit includes their new paintings, sculptures, mosaics, ceramics and models. Boynton Beach artists include Dana Donaty, Jermaine Johnson, and Richard Beau Lieu. Twelve Palm Beach County artists include Peter Agardy, Gregory Dirr, Lynn Doyal, Suzy K. Edwards, Mark Fuller, George Gadson, Lucy Keshavarz, Craig McInnis, Conrad Pickel, Beth Ravitz, Tracy Rosof-Peterson, and Joan Therien. South Carolina artist Walter Palmer will also be exhibiting.

Within the City of Boynton Beach, construction projects valued at more than $250,000, with exclusions such as single-family homes and repair work, are required to purchase artwork for the property or to donate 1% of the construction cost to the Public Art Fund. Through these funds, the City purchases public artwork for City parks, roads, libraries, fire stations and Town Square.

For more information, contact Glenn Weiss, Public Arts Manager, at 561-742-6026 or [email protected].