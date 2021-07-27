CDC to recommend face masks for vaccinated people indoors

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to make an announcement later today recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the United States is “going in the wrong direction,” and is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant.

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert admitted that he himself is “very frustrated.”

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said to the AP.

According to the AP, more than 163 million people, or 49% of the total U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Of those eligible for the vaccine, aged 12 and over, the figure rises to 57%.