Brightline stop is approved in Boca Raton

Boca Raton’s Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend approval of a new Brightline station during last week’s meeting.

The project will now go to the city council for a final vote, which is expected to take place in August 2021.

Brightline has already issued a statement saying that preliminary work is underway. “This is an important milestone for the Boca Raton station, and we are thankful for our Florida elected officials who supported this effort,” says President of Brightline, Patrick Goddard.

“Boca Raton is a key component of our future system, and this station will serve as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs and bringing new visitors and spending to the area.”

A community garden and temporary parking lot are in construction and are expected to be completed by August 2021. These projects will enable the construction of the station.

A pre-award approval was issued to Brightline on July 7, enabling the company to order the materials needed. The Federal Railroad Administration also plans to award $16.5 million to the project.

The new station will have various parking lots and parking garages decked in white and yellow. It will also include a large community garden. The trademark colors of Brightline, yellow and white, will be seen all throughout the new station.