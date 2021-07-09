Bolay Celebrates its West Boca Opening With $50 Value Giveaways

Lines starting forming at around 8 a.m. The first 100 people recieved a $50 Bolay gift card. Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, The Boca Raton Tribune.

Starting on Thursday morning, Bolay is celebrating its opening by giving the first 100 visitors $50 worth of Bolay for the next three days.

Visitors stood in line, some for hours, in anticipation of the build-your-own bowl experience. At the very front of the line stood Boca Raton resident Sanaaz Davis accidentally found herself in front of the line after she and her mom did not realize that the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. rather than 9 a.m. Being too far from the other Boca Raton location, she was happy to finally be close to Bolay.

“I don’t eat here a whole lot because the one we usually go to was all the way in Palmetto. It wasn’t often that we drove all the way there to get it. Now this is closer.”

Gerardo Aguilar works with Bolay since 2019. Now, he’s the operating partner for the West Boca location. Photo sourced by Mariah Kulkin.

Located in Uptown Boca at 9560 Glades Road, Suite 130, the new location is the third location in Boca Raton. Originally created in Wellington in 2016, this will be it’s 19th location in the state of Florida.

Operating partner of West Boca Bolay location Gerardo “Hera” Aguilar has nearly 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Working his way up from being a dishwasher to working with his brother in Miami Lakes locations in 2019 to becoming an operations partner of the company’s newests location, he was attracted to the restaurant because of its “simplicity and complexity”.

“Bolay is more than a brand. It’s a movement. We do provide great food, great choices and fuel for the body but we provide it in an immaculate environment with an amazing team and a high level of hospitality.”

Opening the third Boca Raton location, he said he was excited to see the community group together.

“Bolay has established itself for the last 4 to 5 years in the South Florida market and a little in the central Florida market. We’re happy to be in the community. Boca Raton happens to be a great community.”

The West Boca location is the third Bolay location in Boca Raton. Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, The Boca Raton Tribune.

Other events include the Pineapple Scavenger Hunt which will occur this Sunday on July 10. Five plush pineapples will be hidden throughout town. Those who find the plushes and bring them back to the West Boca Bolay location will win free catering for up to 10 people.