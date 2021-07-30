Boca Beat 7/30
- On Tuesday night, members of the Boca Raton City Council met at 6500 N. Congress Ave to discuss ordinances addressing building recertification plans and Brightline construction. Ordinance No. 5587 addresses the agreement between the City of Boca Raton and Brightline Trains LLC to construct a parking garage for the new Brightline station. The garage will be located at 400 NW 2nd Ave. Council members will vote on the ordinance next month at the next regular meeting.
- Boca Raton’s Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend approval of a new Brightline station during last week’s meeting. The project will now go to the city council for a final vote, which is expected to take place in August 2021.
- Florida homes keep fetching more money than they’re worth, a disturbing development that eventually could put buyers in a bind, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. As of June 30, homes throughout the Sunshine State were selling for 21.76 percent above their long-term pricing trend, an increase from 19.24 percent in May and 17.17 percent in April.
- The Boca Raton City Council had an in-person workshop meeting to discuss the renovation of the Boca Raton History Museum and the building recertification ordinance. The meeting was unique– it was the first in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic. During this meeting, council members listened to a presentation from board members of the Boca Raton Historical Society.
- The Centers for Disease Control has announced that it is recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
- Between April 27 and July 16, hackers targeted 57,920 users on Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) website, known as CONNECT. The DEO was made aware of the incident on July 16, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Compromised accounts were locked and the DEO said it has notified potential victims of the data breach.
- Graduating from Lynn University is the result of hard work and grit. For Phillip Gursahaney ’21, it was also a defining moment that marked a new beginning personally and professionally. Gursahaney began his academic career at an Alabama university where he majored in general business. At first, he enjoyed the sizable student body that filled oversized classrooms. Then he began losing focus and lacking the determination to keep going.
- A Palm Beach County meeting approved a new medical center for Delray Beach. As reported by WPTV, it will be the first of its kind in the area. But there have been some who oppose the project and have safety concerns.
- Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is actively marking sea turtle nests across beaches in Boca Raton from now until October. Sea turtle nesting season begins March 1 and lasts until Oct 31. Each morning for six months, turtle conservationists will check the beaches for potential tracks. Once a nest is located, it is marked off so that civilians or other animals will not harm them.
- Palm Beach Outlets will host a Back-to-School Supplies Drive from Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7, 2021, for Connections Education Center and the Connections High School & Vocational Program. Items of need include backpacks, lunch boxes, crayons, markers, pencils, glue sticks, art supplies, copy paper reams and wipes, among other school supplies. Donations can be dropped off between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day in the Food Pavilion at Palm Beach Outlets. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.
- Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU), one of South Florida’s largest credit unions, in celebration of its 70th anniversary, has provided a grant to Achievement Centers for Children & Families for $7,070.
