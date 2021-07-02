Boca Beat 7/2
- The Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is tasked with making the downtown area enjoyable for residents and visitors. During a June 7 meeting, one member of the public asked the agency to address the number of street racers in the city. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Palm Beach County saw a total of 47 violations regarding racing on highways.
- Over 50 government and business leaders joined in a private luncheon, discussion group and reception hosted by the World Trade Center Palm Beach to welcome and honor His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States.
- The mayor of Boca Raton joined other City Council members along with officials from the Palm Beach County School District and School Board to break ground June 16 for the first new school to be built in Boca in about a decade, an elementary facility at 3300 N. Military Trail, adjacent to the Don Estridge High Tech Middle School and Spanish River Boulevard across from Lynn University.
- Boca Helping Hands is offering a six-week virtual English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) class, called Intermediate ESOL Practice, each Wednesday beginning July 21, from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm. In addition, the organization has also established an ongoing virtual “Conversation Café” as part of its Professional Development Program to help its clients improve their English language skills. Both programs are currently being held via Zoom.
- Rescue and search efforts continue after a partial building collapse in Miami-Dade county that occurred early Thursday morning.
- On Sunday afternoon gunfire erupted from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Boca Raton. According to a press release from the Boca Raton Police, the initial report that was responded was at approximately 1:15 p.m. with someone reporting a man who was “acting unstable” in a car in a parking lot located on 6780 Congress Avenue. The report also included that a handgun was seen in his hoodie.
- Palm Beach County’s Summer Food Service Program has begun and will be extended through all of Palm Beach County. In a news release, Palm Beach County announces that the program will offer 46 cold meals to different locations and allow children to eat meals on-site.
- As PBA students invested a week serving others, they learned lessons of spontaneity, humility, unity and the power of being present. Brandon Martin’s experience visiting with people from the Navajo Nation taught him that he can accomplish just as much by sitting, laughing and crying with people in the United States as he can by traveling outside the country. “It was more of a relational trip,” said the Millstone, New Jersey, native.
- Two dynamic, outstanding professionals have joined Palm Beach Atlantic University as vice president for Enrollment Management and vice president for Information Technology Services/chief information officer, respectively.
- As people get vaccinated, many workplaces are starting to end remote work and are bringing employees back to the office. A study conducted by Michael French, Ph.D., a professor and chair of University of Miami’s Health Management and Policy department, and Gulcin Gumus, Ph.D., an associate professor in Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business, analyzed work-related traffic deaths and their findings could support the argument in favor of remote work.
- Many new initiatives are coming out of the Boca Raton Office of Sustainability, headed by Sustainability Manager Lindsey Nieratka.
About the Author