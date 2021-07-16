Boca Beat, 7/15
- As Boca Helping Hands (BHH) pantry bag clients pick up their groceries, they will receive free books, compliments of the local library. The Boca Raton Public Library is donating approximately 125 books for both kids and adults, with representatives from the library handing out the books to families in the pick-up line on Thursday, July 15, from 9 am to 12:30 pm at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
- On July 8 at 9:15 p.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious person with a knife outside of the Barnes & Noble in University Commons, a small shopping mall across the street from Florida Atlantic University.
- On July 13, Mayor Scott Singer hosted a town hall at the Downtown Library in Boca Raton to address city wide concerns and answer questions about building recertification and transportation. The event was the first in-person town hall since the beginning of the pandemic. Residents of the city were eager to discuss how the city plans to address building recertifications.
- Lynn University is collaborating with Kaplan, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most diverse education providers, to support enrollment and student success in online undergraduate degree programs beginning Fall 2021. Kaplan provides online and technological enablement and analytics, while Lynn designs and implements the curriculum.
- ormer Duke University women’s basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie, now an author and advocate for mental health awareness, will speak to students in Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business on July 22.
- Lynn University alongside its finance, development, design and construction teams officially broke ground on a new residence hall. The $40.5 million building will provide affordable, university housing for 342 upperclassmen. It’s set to open for the Fall 2022 semester.
- Mike Petroski has been appointed interim dean of the Burton D. Morgan College of Aeronautics.
- This summer, a group of Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches Project Grow elementary-aged girls completed their first 5K race through Girls on the Run, a program dedicated to empowering girls through lessons and running. The race, which took place at John Prince Park, wasn’t about placements or times. Rather, it was about the invaluable lessons the girls learned through the program, which began in early April.
- Four Hooters Girls from South Florida are part of the top 20 finalists selected to compete live for the title of 2021 “Miss Hooters” and a cash prize of $30,000 on Thursday, July 29 in Orlando.
- Palm Beach Atlantic will launch a Master of Science in Health Science in the spring to prepare compassionate, dedicated professionals for work in the healthcare field.
