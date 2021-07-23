Boca Beat, 07.23
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is partnering with the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing to provide more people in West Palm Beach with healthcare services at the FAU/Northwest Community Health Alliance Community Health Center. Boca Helping Hands will help fund the cost of serving uninsured individuals by providing vouchers for primary care and behavioral healthcare visits at the two clinics, expanding access to these needed services.
- Palm Beach State College is among nine colleges and universities, and the only one in Florida, partnering in a new national research initiative that aims to address inequities in online learning in higher education.
- Five years ago, Tara Chattergoon had trouble keeping her head above water in a retail management career that left her unhappy and stressed out. Now she’s found great satisfaction in a career that has her testing the waters every day.
- The FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) organization and The Salvation Army Northwest Community Center (NWCC) in West Palm Beach have partnered to provide a complementary six-week, Summer Camp Program for local Kindergarten to 8th Grade students. Families are invited to enroll their children in the weekly program that includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks. The program started on June 21st with 40 students and will continue at the NW Community Center located at 600 N Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, until August 6th.
- Dr. LaTanya McNeal, executive dean of the Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus, has been accepted into the 2021-22 class for Leadership Engage, the highly selective flagship program of Leadership Palm Beach County.
- Palm Beach Outlets announces the monthly return of Cars & Coffee beginning Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. On July 25, spectators are encouraged to bring an unwrapped, new toy to benefit Little Smiles of Florida. Each year Little Smiles provides nearly 10,000 toys to children in need throughout south Florida.
- The Mosaic Group in partnership with the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will host the 7th Annual Community Mixer in celebration of National Black Business Month on Thursday, August 5th at the West Palm Beach Lake Pavilion, 101 South Flagler Drive 33401 from 6:00p – 8:00p. The event will be co-hosted by Mayor Keith James who will facilitate an interactive Q&A session. Staff from various city departments will inform guests about city updates and opportunities to do business with the City of West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency team will be present to discuss opportunities to relocate, expand and start a business in West Palm Beach’s Historic Northwest neighborhood.
- Boca Raton resident Bryan Drowos just returned from a one-day fly-in to Washington, DC on July 20 where he and 250 other concerned Jewish leaders from 50 communities around the country held productive meetings with elected officials, government representatives, and thought-leaders to help fight antisemitism in the United States.
- It’s one thing to advocate for societal change and another to create a lasting impact. Assistant Professor Tímea Varga does both, and the university’s Faculty Standards and Professional Development Committee recently bestowed the 2021 Service to Lynn and the Outside Community award in recognition. The annual distinction recognizes professors who inspire inside and outside the classroom, and Varga’s inventive integration of education and politics to advance social change earned her the honor.
- Palm Beach State College has kicked off a series of open house recruitment events for new, returning and prospective students to learn more about the College, complete the admissions process and get ready for the fall term.
