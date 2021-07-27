B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton Hosts Open House Tomorrow for Community

Welcome Event Offers New & Existing Members of Congregation Opportunity to Tour Campus, Meet the Clergy & Staff, and More

Boca Raton, FL – After more than a year of limited access and zoom meetings, B’nai Torah Congregation is welcoming community members back to its Boca Raton campus. With the success of its first Welcome Back Event, which was held last week, B’nai Torah decided to host a second Open House tomorrow.

The afternoon open house will offer potential new and existing members of the temple an opportunity to greet the Clergy and Staff; enjoy light snacks; participate in a special mitzvah project; tour the campus and buildings; enter raffles to win tickets to the B’nai Torah concert series; and more.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm

WHERE: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433