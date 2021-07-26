Are You Ready for the next disaster?

Get Ready for the Unexpected With a Disaster Go Bag — Don’t think you need an emergency kit? Think again, say families who needed one

Boca Raton, FL – Hurricane season is in full swing in Florida. Do you have your go bag ready?



Jeremy and Jasmin Herbert from Largo, Florida were prepared when their home and cars

were destroyed by a large oak tree in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. “We grabbed our go

bags and took shelter at a neighbor’s home,” recalls Jeremy. “We used our wind-up radios

to stay informed and flashlights when we lost power. I also had a pocket-sized Bible and

shared scriptures with our neighbor. I’m so thankful we were prepared.”

Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through

extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.

“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according

to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster

Preparedness.

Jolted awake by a neighbor’s urgent knocking, Aaron and Jacqueline Pate were horrified

to see the encroaching flames of the fast-moving Woolsey fire that had been miles away

when they went to bed. It burned to within 100 feet of their Westlake Village home in 2018

as part of California’s deadliest wildfire season on record.

“Because we had go bags, we weren’t running around trying to pack things at the last

minute,” said Jacqueline. “We had the time we needed to comfort our kids and get

everyone safely into the car.”

The Pates credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses,

both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting

together go bags on the organization’s website, www.jw.org.

“Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to

protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s

Witnesses in the United States.

Go bags also have proven useful in the opposite circumstances as “stay bags.”

When February’s Winter Storm Uri left millions of Texans without heat, electricity, and

running water, many go bags there saw their first-ever use outside of hurricane season.

Houston residents Dan and Rhiannon Muey’s advance preparation enabled them to

shelter in place for days, even as many in their area braved treacherous road conditions

to scour barren store shelves for supplies.

“Our hurricane ‘go bags’ became our winter storm ‘stay bags,’ but we were so glad we had

them,” said Dan. “Instead of waiting in lines for hours to get basics like drinking water, we

already had what we needed.”

The Gauthier family regularly sit down to review and replenish the family’s emergency

supplies. Their efforts paid off last August when Hurricane Laura hit them in Lake

Charles, Louisiana.

“Having our go bags allowed us to act faster,” said father-of-two Matthew. “If we had to

start from scratch it would’ve slowed us down a lot.”

Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available

from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at

https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-

can-save-lives/.