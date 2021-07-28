Achievement Centers for Children & Families Receives Grant from Power Financial Credit Union

Leman Murray (Chairman of the Board for Power Financial Credit Union), Laura Fournier, Jessica Gregoire, Allan Prindle (Power Financial Credit Union CEO)

Boca Raton, FL — Power Financial Credit Union (PFCU), one of South Florida’s largest credit unions, in celebration of its 70th anniversary, has provided a grant to Achievement Centers for Children & Families for $7,070.

“The generous grant will help us provide services to the Delray Beach children and families that rely on our services,” said Jessica Hall, Director of the Achievement Centers for Children & Families Foundation. “We are so grateful to Power Financial Credit Union for this needed support.”

To commemorate its anniversary, PFCU is giving back to the members and community that have supported it since 1951, with donations of $7,070 each to seven South Florida charitable organizations. The charities that will split nearly $50,000 include: The Advocacy Network on Disabilities, Jason Taylor Foundation, Take Stock in Children, Save LGBTQ, Shifting Gears United, Achievement Centers for Children and Families and LifeNet4Families.

“It has been our unwavering commitment to our members and our community, through good times and bad, that has allowed us to thrive for the last 70 years,” commented Allan Prindle, President and CEO. “We have been fortunate to earn the trust and support of our members and the entire South Florida community. We wanted to show our appreciation as we celebrate this significant milestone by donating to some very worthy charitable causes.”

In 1951, Power Financial Credit Union began as the credit union for the employees of Florida Power & Light Company and their families. From humble beginnings 70 years ago, PFCU has flourished into a modern, full-service financial institution with nearly a billion dollars in assets, serving almost 35,000 members and growing, in 13 counties across Florida. Anyone that lives, works or goes to school in Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach County, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota or St. Lucie counties; employees of FPL/NextEra; employees of Ryder System; members and employees of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust; and immediate family of all current members can join the credit union.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds of local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information,

call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org

About Power Financial Credit Union

Serving the South Florida community since 1951, Power Financial Credit Union is committed to helping guide its members to better financial lives today and for generations to come. Power Financial Credit Union helps members achieve financial freedom by combining free financial education resources with a superior experience, and personalized banking solutions, many with great rates, low to no fees and exclusive discounts. Power Financial Credit Union’s customized personal and business banking solutions including mortgages, home equity loans, checking, savings, CDs, money markets, IRAs, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, business accounts, business loans, merchant services, payroll services, investments, and more. To learn more, please visit www.PowerFi.org.