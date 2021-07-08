AACY Celebrity Game Night is Wednesday, August 25!

Chamber Member Update

July 8, 2021—BOCA RATON, FL- The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) in conjunction with Allegiance Home Health, will host their First Annual Celebrity Game Night on Wednesday, August 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton. Celebrity Game Night is part of Boca Chamber Festival Days – a series of fun-filled events held at different locations during the month of August – and is facilitated by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

Vice Mayor Robert S. Weinroth will serve as Celebrity Game Night emcee, back by popular demand after two previous stints as emcee at AACY’s Game Nights. Modeled after the popular game show, this Family Feud-style event features eight local celebrities who will assemble teams and compete against one another. Proceeds from this special event will benefit youth activities for the middle and high school Caregiving Youth that AACY serves. These youth assist family member(s) who are chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled.

“If you joined us at either of our previous game nights, you know that it is a fun time, for a great cause,” Allegiance Home Health Owner, and AACY Board Chair Rosie Inguanzo-Martin said. “We hope to see everyone on August 25.”

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase Game Night tickets, please visit www.aacy.org/game-night; or contact Kelly Cronin at 561.391.7401 or [email protected].

Founded in 1998 by Dr. Siskowski, what is now AACY currently serves more than 450 caregiving youth (with more enrolled each day), in 33 middle and high schools throughout Palm Beach County; and proudly boasts the Caregiving Youth Project (CYP), founded in 2006 which has served more than 1,800 caregiving youth and their families. The CYP provides professional services in school, out of school, and at home as well as supports students and their families with a myriad of needs-driven wraparound services with the help of collaborating partners.

The AACY is a Florida-based 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation. Today it is the only organization of its kind in the United States for addressing the issues surrounding the silent, vulnerable, and hidden population, conservatively estimated to exceed 5 million children ages 8-18 years who provide care for chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members. In partnership with schools, it prioritizes students in greatest need of services and increases their ability to remain in school through counseling, education, activities, mentorship, and respite while strengthening families by linking them with community services. To donate to AACY, volunteer or for more information go to www.aacy.org, email [email protected] or call 561-391-7401.