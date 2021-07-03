3 Key Differences Between Healthy and Toxic Love

During the period of love, we are on cloud nine. But then suddenly something unexpected happens: for example, a partner arranges a scene of jealousy for no reason or ignores messages for a couple of days. And then it repeats over and over again, and we understand that this is not at all the relationship that we wanted.

Toxic love plunges us into a state of permanent anxiety and leaves emotional scars that take a long time to heal. Alas, people often learn about this on their own experience, having already gone through all the circles of hell. Therefore, it is crucial to speak and write on this topic as much as possible — so that the first bells of such a relationship can be heard even at the early stages. So, how do you tell healthy love from toxic love?

Power Balance

Couples whose relationships are based on toxic love tend to have an uneven distribution of power. Or it passes from hand to hand, and you never know who will be “at the helm” in the next minute. A toxic partner usually tends to overtly or secretly control the other, dominate, resort to passive aggression, intimidate, play on feelings of guilt. They always get what they want, not disdaining any means.

In a healthy relationship, partners are equal and do not manipulate each other. The main distinguishing feature of such a union is that people in it are not afraid of each other, including not being afraid to say something wrong and run into them in the heat of the moment.

Freedom

In toxic relationships, we feel like we are trapped: either we cannot do what we really want to do, or we feel like we need to change our partner — and then things will go smoothly. Such a union limits us and our possibilities.

When we are in a healthy relationship, we accept each other for who we are — after all, because of these personality traits we once chose each other. We want the best for our partner and are ready to help them in their endeavors — of course, not to our own detriment. We are both free to do what we want — together or separately. And this is what allows us to continue to stay together.

Confidence

In a toxic relationship with a partner who has let us down more than once and made mistakes that affected our union, it is hard to feel truly safe. We do not trust them — and maybe they do not trust us either.

Healthy love always involves a sense of security — physical, sexual, and emotional. Both partners adhere to the agreements made, giving the other the right to be themselves and supporting them along the way. In such a union, it is not scary to share something with a loved one — they will never condemn us.