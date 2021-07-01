What Are the Major Expenses for Students?

With the cost of tuition fees rising at an alarming rate, everyone knows that college is expensive. But what makes it expensive – is it the fees? The cost of accommodation? Living expenses? Or books? In this article, we’re going to take a look at the major expenses you’ll have to worry about if you’re serious about going to college.

Tuition Fees

Did you know that, in the US, tuition fees have more than doubled since the 1980s? The rising cost of fees and admin charges has robbed so many students of the opportunity of getting the education they deserve. Most students have to turn to outside help to get the funds that will help keep them financially secure during their studies. Private lenders offer loans for students that come with low interest rates and reasonable repayment terms. Other options include federal student loans and merit-based scholarships.

Accommodation Costs

The cost of accommodation can vary a lot depending on where you live and where you are going to school. Typically, students at public schools can expect to pay an average of $9,000+ for a dorm on campus. For the same standard of accommodation, students at private schools can expect to pay a bit more with the average cost coming in at $11,000. Accommodation will be your next biggest expense after tuition fees so take a good look at your situation and see if there’s a way to cut back and save money. Can you move in with a family member that lives close to your school? Do you really need to live on campus? Is it possible to move into a private rental with some of your classmates? These are all options to consider.

Living Expenses

Again, this figure greatly depends on where you are going to school and the kind of lifestyle you are used to. Are you a fan of expensive restaurants and fine dining? You will rack up a huge bill at the end of each week if you do not learn college hacks for cooking meals at home a few nights a week. Do you like to go out to bars and clubs with friends? Why not organize get-togethers at home where you can mingle without having to spend money on expensive drinks and entrance fees. Are you guilty of going to the movies instead of watching new releases at home? If so, it’s time to start thinking like a student and making smarter choices when it comes to how you spend your money.

Books and Supplies

Students must pay an average of $1,300 each year for books. Other essential supplies include a notebook or laptop and Bluetooth headphones for studying. Smart pens, digital textbooks, noise-cancelling headphones, encrypted flash drives, software programs and smart watches are also among the most popular tech gadgets for students. Then you have to think about the more traditional supplies of stationary, a backpack, calculators and reference books. All of these add up so take some time to consider what you really need to be successful at school and cut out the items that are cool but not essential. The money you save from not buying expensive noise-cancelling headphones may just cover a large portion of next month’s rent.