The Palm Beach County Community Services Online Portal for Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance is Currently Open and Accepting Applications

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth has announced that Palm Beach County Community Services Department has re-opened its online portal for emergency rent and utility assistance.

Each day in Palm Beach County hundreds of families are faced with utility service disconnection. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is designed to provide financial relief from high-energy costs to prevent service disconnection for families in crisis.

Extensive Outreach Campaigns are conducted to ensure maximum participation of the neediest families. Particular efforts are made to serve the elderly and those with special needs, including home visits, telephone interviews and group intakes.

Renter households with at least one individual who has experienced a loss of income either directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 may qualify for assistance.

Households must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income to be eligible. Individuals who qualify for unemployment, can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability and/or have incurred significant costs due to COVID-19 may also be eligible.

Electric assistance is also available to households that have not been financially impacted by COVID-19.

All applicants impacted financially by COVID -19 must present the following documentation in order to apply for rental and/or relocation assistance:

evidence of COVID-19 direct or indirect impact

evidence of risk of homelessness or housing instability

evidence of income eligibility

valid government issued ID

Social Security Number for all household members. Applicant will have to provide copy of social security card. Household members may need to provide copy if deemed necessary by the Case Manager.

Rental assistance may be paid up to three months in advance and income must be recertified for each three (3) month period.

For rental assistance, landlords must be registered as vendors with Palm Beach County. Utility assistance is for electric, water, gas, sewer, trash removal and energy costs for eligible rental households only.

Applicants must submit the correct information along with all required documentation to expedite approval. Applications will be prioritized for clients who are below 50% AMI , facing evictions and currently unemployed.

In-person assistance and mobile outreach are available for individuals who:

· Lack computers or internet connection; or,

· Lack the skills needed to use a computer; or

· Have language barriers or developmental disabilities; or

· Are facing other barriers that prevent them from accessing the online application portal for rental assistance.

To view a detailed list of eligibility requirements and/or about the mobile outreach schedule call 561.355.4792 or visit RentalAssistancePBC.org