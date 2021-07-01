The 10 Best Online Casinos – Tried and Tested

Canadian gaming enthusiasts will agree that choosing an online casino is a challenging task due to the numerous options available. To make things easier for you, we at CasinoCanuck have conducted extensive research to present a list of the top 10 time-tested casinos in Canada that you should consider joining to enjoy a smooth and rewarding gambling experience.

Casino Dome Jackpot City Canada LiveCasino Casumo Casino PlayOJO Casino King Billy Casino Genesis Casino Mr. Play Casino CasiGO Spin Casino

Casino Dome: This is an exceptional platform that delivers a premium gaming experience. Here you will enjoy a wide variety of bonuses, thousands of casino games from top-notch gaming providers, popular banking options, a solid security protocol, a fun easy-to-navigate site, great support, and accessibility through various devices including smartphones and tablets. Casino Dome also boasts of being licensed and regulated by 3 reputable governing bodies.

Jackpot City Canada: A popular gaming site in Canada, Jackpot City has a history of paying out generous rewards to members. It ticks all the right boxes of an A1 gaming site including but not limited to an intuitive website design, a loyalty program, an exciting selection of different types of games, bonuses & ongoing promotions, convenient payment methods, and scalability across multiple devices.

LiveCasino: True to its name, LiveCasino, the exclusive new brand by LeoVegas offers an amazing collection of live casino games. Slot and table game lovers are not left out as the casino also includes tons of impressive titles. The casino is highly rated among gamers with strong points like professional customer support, impressive bonuses, clean and simple website design, quick payments, and superior security.

Casumo: Numerous sources confirm that Casumo is among the best online casinos in Canada. The award-winning gaming establishment offers a huge selection of top-notch games, a sleek interface, a welcome bonus, VIP treats, and plenty of extras. It is also important to mention that the site is mobile-friendly and it offers a safe, secure, and fun gaming environment.

PlayOJO: Dubbed the fair casino, PlayOJO is an excellent site featuring a collection of more than 3,000 games handpicked from the best software providers. All wins are paid in cash and it also has a no wagering requirements policy. The site also values the privacy and security of players so that members only have to worry about having fun.

King Billy: A gamer’s paradise, King Billy is an incredible online casino that offers non-stop bonus rewards that include a 4-tier welcome bonus and free spins, a selection of more than 5,000 games, 24/7 customer support, lots of payment options, and a unique loyalty scheme. Licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority players can trust that they are in a safe gambling space.

Genesis Casino: SSL Secured, safe, and licensed, Genesis Casino is a fan favourite. Some of the reasons the casino is loved by many include the availability of a wide variety of games, numerous payment methods, a generous welcome offer, constant promotions, a live casino, and fair play. The casino has also been optimized for mobile use perfect for gamers on the go.

Mr Play: Generous welcome bonus, monthly promotions, a loyalty exclusive club, and an extensive selection of games are some of the aspects that make Mr Play one of the leaders in the online gaming market. The relatively new site is also 100% secure and offers reliable options that members can use to make fast and safe deposits and withdrawals.

CasiGo: Well-regarded within the online gaming world, this is a casino that makes members feel right at home from the get-go. It treats players to a huge selection of diverse games, multiple banking options, and a lucrative welcome bonus. Furthermore, CasiGo offers a safe platform giving members peace of mind. Members can also access the site from mobile devices with ease.

Spin Casino: Over the years, Spin Casino has rightfully claimed its position on the top ten list of the best casinos in Canada. The legit gambling site is run by professional operators and offers a massive selection of games. Members can also choose from different payment methods, get assistance from a helpful customer service team, enjoy generous bonuses and frequent rewards from the innovative bonus wheel.

The above-mentioned brands are the hottest online casinos in today’s gaming world by all means. No matter which name you go for, you’ll receive safe entertainment with chances to win as the cherry on the cake.