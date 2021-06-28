Suspect in Custody After Shooting From Apartment Balcony

On Sunday afternoon gunfire erupted from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Boca Raton.

According to a press release from the Boca Raton Police, the initial report that was responded was at approximately 1:15 p.m. with someone reporting a man who was “acting unstable” in a car in a parking lot located on 6780 Congress Avenue. The report also included that a handgun was seen in his hoodie.

Suspect Kyle Raymond is in custody after shooting gunshots from the apartment building. Photo sourced by Boca Raton Police Twitter account.

It was not until the police were already on route when the caller said that a gunshot was heard fired from an unknown location.

Once the officers arrived at the scene, gunfire erupted. The suspect, identified as Kyle Raymond, shot multiple times from the fifth floor of Allure by Windsor.

According to the Boca Raton police department, negotiators were able to get in contact with Raymond by phone. There he agreed to walk out to meet the Boca Raton SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team who responded to the scene.

While there were multiple shell casings spread throughout the parking lot, no one was injured. A police car was struck by two bullets as two officers used the car to cover themselves. They were not injured.

The investigation resulted in the 25-year-old being charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and the unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was transported to Palm Beach County jail.