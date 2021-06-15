Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Presents Sixth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, Saturday, November 13

Proceeds from the Black-tie “MasquerAID” Themed Event to Fund Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits

Fulfilled Through Club’s Grant Program

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) is pleased to once again roll out the red carpet as it presents sixth annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. The black-tie “MasquerAID” themed gala featuring a lavish reception, dinner, décor and the hi-energy, interactive, eight-piece Soul Survivors show band will make for a dance-floor-filling night. Embracing the festivity and playful intrigue of formal masquerade balls of yesteryear, guests will receive elaborate, bejeweled hand-held masks upon arrival to immerse them into the celebratory evening.

During the festivities, the spotlight will be on recipients of this year’s RCDBR George Long Awards, named for the City’s first mayor. The 2021 honorees are Office Depot (for-profit), Boca Raton Historical Society (nonprofit) and Arlene Herson (individual), all recognized for their continual efforts to advocate and promote Boca Raton as the best place in which to live, work, learn and heal.

2021 Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Mayors Ball Host Committee; Photo Credit: Gina Fontana

RCDBR Mayors Ball Co-chairs are Ingrid Fulmer and Jonathan Whitney, honorary co-chairs are

Marilyn and Mark Swillinger and event producer is Kaye Communications PR & Marketing (KCOM-PR). Funds raised through the RCDBR Mayors Balls benefit Boca Raton-based nonprofits focused on their health and wellness need through the official Service Above Self (SAS) grant application process with

a portion donated to Rotary International’s fund for polio eradication.

“Following a year of uncertainty, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is pleased to be able to once again bring out Boca’s business and community leaders all in one room for an exciting themed evening to help fund long-awaited health and wellness needs of Boca Raton’s nonprofits,” shared

Co-Chair Jonathan Whitney. “These organizations have had to alleviate so many humanitarian issues during the pandemic months for the constituents they serve, often having to pivot away from their designated missions…just to keep their communities uplifted and sustainable.”

From left: Boca Raton Mayors Ball Honorary Chairs Mark & Marilyn Swillinger, Event Producer Jon Kaye, Mayors Ball Co-Chairs Ingrid Fulmer, Jonathan Whitney; Photo Credit: Gina Fontana

Co-Chair and Club Member Ingrid Fulmer added that “the generosity of sponsors and attendees makes a critical difference in the lives of so many. With our exciting and decadent MasquerAID plans for the first black-tie gala to be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club this season, we expect the dance floor to be overflowing and smiles all around as together we celebrate all that is Boca!”

This year’s host committee includes past co-chairs Dyana Kenney (2014) , Arlene Herson (2018),

Kim Champion and Constance Scott (2017), Past Club President and Founding Co-Chair Jon Kaye (2016 and 2015) along with Club President-elect Jon Carter, Immediate Past Club President and

Fund Chairman David Eltringham, Past Club President Dr. Allen Konis, Founding President Alan Kaye, Marilyn Blanco, Stuart Fife, William “Billy” Marino, Harry Mirabile, Shenika “Nickie” Moraldo, Garcia Peters, Linda Petrakis, Dr. Ronald Rubin, Barry Siegel, Bruce Spizler, Matt Spritz, Gloria Wank, Jeff Weber, Janice Williams, Marilyn Wilson and Terri Wolofsky.

Founded in July 2012, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton has been named District 6930’s “Club of the Year” multiple times, (2019-2020,2018-2019,2017-2018,2014-2015) and is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s mission is to make a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, diversity and trust. The RCDBR is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.2 million Rotarians around the globe.

Mayors Ball sponsorships offering designated underwriting opportunities and Premier Reserved Tables of 10 are now available; individual tickets at $350 per person will go on sale September 1. For sponsorships and Premier Reserved Table reservations, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at KCOM-PR at 561-392-5166, ext. 2 email [email protected].