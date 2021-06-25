Rescue Search Continues After Miami-Dade Condo Partially Collapses

Rescue and search efforts continue after a partial building collapse in Miami-Dade county that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to WPTV, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the Towers South Condominium building, located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, partially collapsed.

Tower South Condominium partially collapsed around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Photo sourced by Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo.

As of right now, there is four confirmed death. In the meantime, 35 people, including a child, have been pulled out of the wreckage. That being said, rescue and search efforts will continue to look through the rubble for more victims for the next couple of days.

According to WPTV reporters, one witness described the event as “Earthquake, slash bomb, slash tornado”. The resident continued talking about their experience, “I jumped up, went straight out and looked out the window. Broken glass, everything. Stuff was flying.”

Residents at the scene described the chaos as being filled with smoke, dust, and a lot of noise.

Govenor Ron DeSantis spoke in a news conference that officials at the scene are “bracing for some bad news.” Photo sourced by WPTV

Along with his condolences, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that officials at the scene are “bracing for some bad news.”

“Speaking at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, the governor said state emergency response units have been dispatched to the scene at the Champlain Towers South condominium building,” Matt Papaycik wrote in his article.

At the scene, more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are responding along with a technical rescue team and Miami Beach Police.

The 12-story building had recently begun an inspection, however, it was never completed. WPTV anchor Mike Trim spoke with Jim Rhinehart, Kast Construction vice president. According to Rhinehart, in Miami-Dade county, there is a recertification program that requires buildings to recertify every 40 years. With the building being constructed in 1981, it was due this year. That being said, the official cause of the collapse has not been identified.

Rescue efforts will continue to search for more victims in the rubble for the next couple of days. Photo sourced by David Santiago, Miami Herald.

Surfside Community Center is offering family assistance and is standing as a reunification center which is located at 9301 Collins Avenue.

Other resources for those searching for loved ones involved include opening a Missing Person Report online or calling 305-614-1819.

One hundred and fifty nine people who were believed to be in the affected part of the building are still unaccounted for.