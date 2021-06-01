Rally held in Mizner Park in support of Palestine

A Pro-Palestine rally was held in Mizner Park on May 20. As reported by WPTV News, the rally was held hours after the cease-fire truce was announced in the Gaza strip. The group of Pro-Palesineers walked throughout Mizner Park with says expressing their support for Palestine.

Up until this protest, I felt powerless because there was nothing I could do,” says local Mohammed Hussein.

However, some people have expressed their feelings about the rally. CEO of The Jewish Foundation of South Florida Palm Beach County says he understands that protests. Levin states that he believes Isreal also have the right to protect their citizens like any other country.

“I think there’s great compassion in the American Jewish community and the diaspora,” says Levin. “We’re not a monolithic community. There are lots of voices in our community.”

There are many people who support Palestine but there are many people who support Israel. Another rally was planned for May 21 in Palm Beach County.