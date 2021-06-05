Purple Heart Veteran to Receive Mortgage-Free Home in Lake Worth, Florida

Building Homes for Heroes and JPMorgan Chase to welcome home USMC Lance Corporal Leonard Chong

Boca Raton, FL – An injured veteran who was injured while serving in Iraq will be receiving the gift of a lifetime, thanks to the nonprofit organization Building Homes for Heroes and JPMorgan Chase.

It was during Lance Corporal Chong’s second deployment in Iraq when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device. The blast was so severe that it rendered him unconscious, and he didn’t fully return to his senses until he was in Landstuhl Hospital in Germany two days later. He was soon after transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to begin his recovery. Lance Corporal Chong still suffers from a traumatic brain injury from that incident, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic back pain, migraines and occasional seizures.

A recipient of the Purple Heart and the Iraq Campaign Medal with two Bronze Campign Stars, among many other commendations, Lance Corporal Chong will receive a mortgage-free home from Building Homes for Heroes and JPMorgan Chase that has been beautified and outfitted for his needs. The home will be gifted to Lance Corporal Chong and his four young children in collaboration with the Lake Worth community, including the police and fire departments.

Founded by Andy Pujol after he volunteered in the search-and-rescue in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that builds and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free, to veterans and their families. Since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has modified and gifted more than 255 homes, in national partnership with corporations including JPMorgan Chase, Advance Auto Parts, Truck Hero and Lowe’s, companies that have long been grounded in their support for our nation’s military. Since 2011, JPMorgan Chase has donated more than 1,050 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families in partnership with nonprofits such as Building Homes for Heroes.

About Building Homes for Heroes:

Counting fourteen consecutive years of record-setting growth, Building Homes for Heroes® builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization is strongly committed to rebuilding lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving the country after September 11, 2001, during the time of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan. The organization has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. It’s our honor to support the men and women who have loyally and courageously served our country. To learn more about the organization, visit www.buildinghomesforheroes.org.



JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to service members and veterans:

JPMorgan Chase, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, has supported our veterans since before World War I. Since establishing the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2011, the firm has hired more than 16,000 veterans; facilitated more than 680,000 veteran hires through the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition; awarded more than 1,050 mortgage-free homes to military families in need; and helped nearly 50,000 participants enroll in Onward to Opportunity, a free career training program of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, which was co-founded and is supported by JPMorgan Chase and Syracuse University. Learn more at: www.jpmorganchase.com/veterans.