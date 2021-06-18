Private schools in Boca Raton make COVID-19 vaccinations optional

Written by Kathryn Hubbard

Two private schools in Boca Raton are not requiring their students to receive COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

American Heritage and Spanish River Christian will not require their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming year. Currently, students twelve and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Prior to enrollment, public and private schools in Palm Beach County require students entering kindergarten and seventh grade to provide immunization records. Spanish River Christian and American Heritage require parents to provide a Florida Certification of Immunization prior to the academic year

Students at Spanish River Christian

As the vaccine rollout continues, Palm Beach County Schools could require students to provide documentation of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, American Heritage and Spanish River Christian are two private schools that will not require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do not have an update at this time [for students receiving the COVID-19 vaccine],” says Melanie Hoffman, Director of Public Relations.

As the 2021-2022 school year approaches, American Heritage may provide further information on COVID-19 vaccine requirements for eligible students. Spanish River Christian announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be optional for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“At this point, we will not be requiring [the COVID-19 vaccine] for the next school year,” says Kathi Wyant, Office Administrator.

Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout last December, 46 percent of Palm Beach County residents are fully vaccinated. As the age requirement lowers for vaccine eligibility, private schools in Palm Beach County may reconsider vaccine requirements for students.