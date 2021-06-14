Published On: Mon, Jun 14th, 2021

Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department to Flush Lines with Chlorine Starting July 8th

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants residents receiving their tap water from the County (as opposed to customers of municipal systems) to be advised that to maintain high water quality in the County’s water distribution system, the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat the drinking water.

This modification of the disinfection process occurs twice a year with the prior approval of the Florida Department of Health. 

The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department will modify the disinfection process beginning on July 8th and continue through July 29th. .The modification will entail the use of free chlorine as opposed to chloramines during the three-week period. 

Chloramines is a form of disinfection that contains chlorine and ammonia. During the chlorine flush, the water treatment plant does not add ammonia. Changing to free chlorine is a more aggressive disinfectant and denies bacteria the ability to form resistance to the normal disinfection process. 

Both methods are approved forms of disinfection byEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Customers served by the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water during this period. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects and are safe to consume.

PLEASE NOTE: Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

This process will not affect customers in Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay. Free Chlorine is the normal method of treatmentyear round for the independent system.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It