Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department to Flush Lines with Chlorine Starting July 8th

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants residents receiving their tap water from the County (as opposed to customers of municipal systems) to be advised that to maintain high water quality in the County’s water distribution system, the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat the drinking water.

This modification of the disinfection process occurs twice a year with the prior approval of the Florida Department of Health.

The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department will modify the disinfection process beginning on July 8th and continue through July 29th. .The modification will entail the use of free chlorine as opposed to chloramines during the three-week period.

Chloramines is a form of disinfection that contains chlorine and ammonia. During the chlorine flush, the water treatment plant does not add ammonia. Changing to free chlorine is a more aggressive disinfectant and denies bacteria the ability to form resistance to the normal disinfection process.

Both methods are approved forms of disinfection byEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Customers served by the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water during this period. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects and are safe to consume.

PLEASE NOTE: Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

This process will not affect customers in Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay. Free Chlorine is the normal method of treatmentyear round for the independent system.