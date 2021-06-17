Old School Square Announces Return of Crest Theater Indoor Performances

Old School Square

Boca Raton, FL – Old School Square, the historic arts and entertainment campus and music venue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, has announced the 2022 winter season of music series set to take place at what will be a newly-restored Crest Theater. This season of music series, Broadway Cabaret and MusicWorks Concerts, not only marks the return of indoor performances for Old School Square after the pandemic abruptly brought last season’s series to an unanticipated halt, but it also marks the 25th year of the Broadway Cabaret Series in the historic theater venue.

“Old School Square is excited and honored to bring back live entertainment to our historic Crest Theatre, and we have planned an incredible 2021-2022 season for our patrons.’ said Old School Square chief operating officer Holland Ryan. “This season we will focus on the nation’s top Broadway, rock, country, blues, Americana, folk, and reggae artists as well as an incredible lineup of comedians, and we can’t wait to share it all with our music-loving community.”

This year’s highly-anticipated Broadway Cabaret series will launch on January 17, 2022 with the Tony Award Winning, actress, entertainer and songbird Shoshanna Bean.

The series will present the following performances and 2022 dates, all with 8PM start times:

Jan 17 & 18 – Shoshana Bean, Broadway, My Way!

Jan 31 & Feb 1- Norm Lewis, An Evening with Norm Lewis!

Feb 14 & 15 – Linda Eder, An Evening with Linda Eder!

Mar 7 & 8 – John Lloyd Young, Broadway’s Jersey Boy

Mar 14 & 15- Rachel Bay Jones, Sing Happy

Mar 28 & 29 – Mandy Gonzalez, An Evening with Mandy Gonzalez

Apr 11 & 12 – Lucie Arnaz, I GOT THE JOB: Songs From My Musical Past!

Apr 25 & 26 – Telly Leung, An Evening with Telly Leung!

MusicWorks Concerts, a series that features everything from celebrated classic rock musicians, to modern day alternative singer-songwriters, launches with the following performances and dates, with additional shows to-be-announced before the season kicks off:

Nov 5- The Boxtops

Jan 26 – Corky Laing’s Mountain

Feb 2 – Brothers Again – The Music of the Allman Brothers

Feb 16 – Tapestry: The Songs of Carole King

Feb 23 – An Evening with Livingston Taylor and Jonathan Edwards

March 2 – Broken Arrow: The Music of Neil Young

March 9 – Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

March 16 – Loudon Wainwright III

March 23 – Peter Asher

March 30 – Turnstiles: The Music of Billy Joel

Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the general public on October 1, exclusively through Eventbrite and can be accessed via a link to the Eventbrite page on OldSchoolSquare.org, Members of Old School Square will receive advance notice and access to tickets for all performances for both the Broadway Cabaret and MusicWorks Concerts series. Old School Square’s 2022 Membership Program, complete with new membership benefits, will be announced and available on June 28, 2021.

Crest Theater is currently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation (funded by a private donor) in preparation for the 2021 winter season, which will include modernized box office system, advanced guest service technology, a re-designed lobby bar and additional pop-up bars throughout, and a new audience seating configuration that allows for an additional 25 seats, bringing the total audience capacity to 347 seats. Among those, 81 seats will be VIP, including 25 among five front-row tables.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the center of arts and entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community’s gathering place for over 25 years. The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in activities and the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes. A 510(c3) registered nonprofit cultural arts organization, Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events.

Old School Square is located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida. For more information, visit OldSchoolSquare.org.