OFFICE DEPOT RELEASES 13th ANNUAL DIVERSE SUPPLIER CATALOG

2021 Catalog Showcases More Than 1,700 Products Offered by Certified Minority-, Women-, Disabled-, LGBTQ+ -, Veteran-Owned and Small Businesses

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced the release of the company’s 13th edition of its Diverse Supplier Catalog, featuring the company’s complete assortment of products sold by diverse vendors. Office Depot’s diverse suppliers are certified minority-, women-, disabled-, LGBTQ+ -, veteran-owned and small businesses.

The Diverse Supplier Catalog, which is available to the company’s Business Solutions Division (BSD) customers, highlights an assortment of more than 1,700 items, including office essentials, school supplies, furniture and technology, with more than 700 products also containing eco-attributes or eco-labels.

“Office Depot is proud to offer one of the most comprehensive supplier diversity programs of its kind,” said John Gannfors, EVP, chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “As part of the program, we’re excited to release the 2021 Diverse Supplier Catalog to help our customers succeed in their supplier diversity purchasing initiatives while providing opportunities for small and diverse-owned businesses to grow and prosper.”

New vendors to the catalog include GOJO, Makers of PURELL™ and a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, and Carriage Paper Products, a woman-owned business that distributes quality rolled paper, cut sheet paper, imaging and office products.

In addition to products, the 2021 Diverse Supplier Catalog also features small business success stories from Omar, Inc., a minority-owned provider of personal protective equipment (PPE); Display America, a minority-owned organization that specializes in exhibit design, production and PPE; and Smead Manufacturing, a woman-owned leading provider of solutions for efficient document management.

To learn more about Office Depot’s Supplier Diversity program, please visit officedepot.com/diversity.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

