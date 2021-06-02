New SunPass Pro can be used for out-of-state tolls

The new SunPass Pro has been released and allows drivers to pay tolls in 15 additional states. Drivers will have to purchase the new windshield transponder for $14.95 to enjoy this feature.

According to the SunSentinel, SunPass already gave drivers access to tolls in North Carolina and Georgia, in addition to Florida, but the SunPass Pro extends that to Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia.

SunPass Pro can also be used to pay for parking at the Hard Rock Stadium in addition to international airports in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

The goal of this new pass is to create an easier experience for those traveling out of state, which can be frustrating due to the lack of a more uniform toll system across the country.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said in a news release that the partnership with E-ZPass is “the next critical step toward national interoperability creating seamless transportation options for Florida residents and visitors alike.”