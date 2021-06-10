New restaurant opens up in Delray Beach

A new restaurant, Warren American Whiskey Kitchen, is opening in Delray Beach. As reported by Boca Magazine, the restaurant will be a sophisticated whiskey lounge and restaurant. The restaurant is located at 15084 Lyons Rd Delray Beach.

Warren’s will honor the CEO’s uncle who was an art collector, whiskey lover and bachelor. The restaurant 6,000 square feet, will feature indoor and outdoor seating and a 12-person private dining table.

Some dishes to be found at Warren’s are dishes like St. Louis ribs, steaks alongside a raw bar, Nashville hot chicken and crispy calamari. There is also a great selection of desserts to follow up dinner with.