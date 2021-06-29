Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are available to entities that have suffered financial losses as a direct result of tropical storms, and their impact, that occurred during the timeframe of November 7th – 13th, 2020. Low-interest disaster loans are available in the counties of Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Saint Lucie and Sarasota. The SBA’s EIDL program is available to entities that have suffered financial losses as a direct result of this weather event. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3 percent for small businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Each year, bills that have successfully passed through the State Legislative process are presented to the Governor. Those bills that are signed become law the following July 1st. Of the 44 bills the Governor signed this year, the following highlight some pro-business pieces of legislation:

Senate Bill 2500 – Includes money for first responders, raises to teacher salaries as well as restoration projects

Senate Bill 7061 – Includes a tax holiday for back-to-school and Freedom Week tax holiday for entertainment tickets and outdoor equipment as part of a $196.3 million dollar tax package

Senate Bill 50 – Collects online taxes for out-of-state retailers and using those funds to replenish the unemployment trust fund and then reducing the commercial rent tax

House Bill 7045 – Expands school vouchers and increases the family income threshold for children to qualify for vouchers, while not requiring students to have been previously enrolled in public schools

Senate Bill 148 – Allows restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals

Senate Bill 76 – Prevents contractors from soliciting homeowners to file insurance claims, limits attorney’s fees and reduces the time to file a claim from three years to two

Senate Bill 100 – Builds and expands the state’s toll road system

Palm Beach County property taxable values have increased 5.81% from 2020 to 2021, according to the 2021 preliminary tax roll from the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office. The values are based upon market conditions as of January 1, 2021. Palm Beach County’s overall market value has surpassed $300 billion.

The Palm Beach County School District had already announced optional face masks for students when they return to full in-person learning. The Superintendent has also recommended that face coverings be optional for employees and visitors. According to the 2021- 2022 School Year Plan, field trips will resume, along with in-person clubs and performances. The plan also will include changes to health procedures and quarantines. Fully vaccinated employees will not be sent home if exposed to COVID-19 unless they are showing symptoms. If a student reports a positive COVID-19 test, he or she must stay home until they are symptom-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine. You can read the full plan by clicking here.

The City of Boynton Beach has recognized a police officer for reaching into his own pockets to help an elderly veteran in need. Officer Clayton Harris responded to a call at a Navy veteran’s home whose water had been shut off because he did not have enough money to pay his bill. Officer Harris took it upon himself to pay the veteran’s $163 water bill using his own money. The Boynton Beach Utilities Department then came to the veteran’s home and turned his water back on. Officer Harris has been with the Boynton Beach Police Department for the past 13 years, and we are fortunate to have the compassionate men and women in blue serving and protecting our community.

This past Friday, the Chamber held its annual Boynton Beach Food, Wine and Brew Festival in partnership with the City of Boynton Beach, Total Wine & More Boynton Beach and Senior Helpers of South Palm Beach. With over 200 guests in attendance, the event was held at the city’s recently renovated Cultural Art’s Center and featured tasty bites from some of Boynton, Delray and Boca’s restaurants. In addition, guests enjoyed wine and craft beer tastings from local breweries. This was the perfect opportunity to get back together in person for this signature Boynton Beach event. To view pictures of the event click here.

This coming weekend, we will celebrate the 245th birthday of the United States of America! As you celebrate this 4th of July with friends, family, and loved ones, please take a moment to remember and reflect on how truly fortunate we are to be able to celebrate our independence and freedom, and how many have given the ultimate sacrifice for us to be able to do so. Because of them, and our free enterprise system, anyone and any business can achieve the American dream! On behalf of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Professional Team, I hope you enjoy this upcoming holiday weekend and proudly fly your American Flag!

