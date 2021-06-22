Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Saunders Scholars National VIRTUAL Competition will be held this Saturday, June 26th. Our Boca Chamber chapter winner, Jordan Herold, a 10th grader at American Heritage School, will be presenting his business Stericart. His product provides shopping carts with a “carwash” of UVC light. By applying this light to shopping carts, the handles become more sterile than when cleaned with a traditional sanitizing wipe. You can watch the competition between 3:00 and 4:30 pm live streamed across multiple platforms as he competes with students across the country. In addition to the live stream, viewers will be able to participate in voting for the 2021 People’s Choice Award, so tune in to cast your vote for Jordan. The event can be viewed on YEA!’s official FaceBook page and live on YouTube. For more information about YEA! and the Saunders National Competition, visit www.yeausa.org. To learn more about this amazing program and the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation, contact Sherese James -Grow.

Boca Raton is about to get its first new Kindergarten through Eighth Grade school. Palm Beach County school leaders ceremonially broke ground on a 1,000-seat school just south of Don Estridge High Tech Middle School. The nearly $30 million campus is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. The campus will include a three-story classroom building; a two-story administration building and media center; and a one-story building for the cafeteria, science and art labs. Until the school is officially named, it is referred to as “O5-C”. The boundary process to fill the school will begin in the Fall.

Western Lake Worth will see the county’s first new public high school in more than a decade. Designed with a modern aesthetic and seats for 2,600 students, the school sits on 47 acres bordering Lyons Road north of Woodlands Middle School and south of Lake Worth Road. School officials broke ground on the $103 million project to be able to deliver the County’s 24th public high school by the fall of 2023. When the new boundaries are drawn, it is the hope the new school, situated approximately between Palm Beach Central High School and Park Vista High School, will ease high school crowding in the County’s midsection.

Florida’s economy is continuing to rebound thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis and the business community. With its low cost of living and “Open for Business” mentality, Florida has become a national example, attracting other states to look to us for leadership. As our state continues to grow by adding 1,000 new people a day, Florida has recovered 770,000 jobs since the start of COVID. However, even with these recent successes, we still currently have 512,900 open jobs and 503,000 people looking for jobs throughout the state, with 35,000 of them here in Palm Beach County. With still more jobs to recover, the recent signs continue to show that we will get back to pre-pandemic levels and on the path to reach the state’s goal of creating two million more jobs by 2030.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activity by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable virtual and in-person experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

6/22 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Live After Five Network Party

Topic: Join Your Fellow Chamber Members for the First In-Person Networking Party In Over a Year!

Live Entertainment Provided by Local Band Favorite – Wolfhawk!

Crazy Uncle Mikes

6450 North Federal Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Click here to register

6/24 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Topic: Land Planning 101

Speakers: Bradley D. Miller, AICP, Principal, Urban Design Studio

Click here to register

6/25 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Women’s Business Council

Topic: Embrace Sustainability in your Business

Speakers: Helena Silva, CEO & Founder, Bent and Bree

Click here to register

6/25 – 6:00 p.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Food, Wine and Brew Festival

If you like food, wine and beer, this event is for you!

Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center

125 E. Ocean Avenue

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Click here to register

7/8 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Joint Boca/Boynton Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Topic: New Election Laws – What it Means to Voters

Speakers: Wendy Santory Link, Supervisor of Elections, Palm Beach County

Click here to register

7/13 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Meeting

Topic: Update from Palm Beach County Property Appraiser

Speakers: Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS, Palm Beach County Property Appraiser

Click here to register

This Friday evening, the Chamber will host a time-honored tradition in Boynton Beach – the Boynton Beach Food, Wine and Brew Festival! In partnership with the City of Boynton Beach, Total Wine & More Boynton Beach and Senior Helpers of South Palm Beach, this event will feature tasty bites from some of Boynton’s, Delray’s and Boca’s restaurants and lounges. In addition, you can enjoy wine and craft beer tastings from local breweries. If you like food, wine and beer, this event is for you! Tickets are still available, or you can purchase your ticket at the door the evening of the event. I look forward to seeing you Friday night!

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432 p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780