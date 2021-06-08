Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Last week, Governor DeSantis signed into law the state’s $101.5 billion budget – the largest in state history. Included in the budget is $6.7 billion dollars for public works and environmental projects, $1,000 one-time bonuses for educators and first responders and $169 million in tax relief. The Governor vetoed $1.5 billion in total spending, including $1.35 billion from federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis, this budget remains focused on fiscal responsibility and providing tax relief to Floridians. The budget leaves $9.5 billion in reserves, including more than $1.2 billion in revenues collected above the April revenue estimates, maintaining ample resources to respond to hurricanes and other unforeseen circumstances.

Florida is the 23rd state in the nation to end the extended federal unemployment benefits. The $300 weekly federal benefit will officially end on June 26. Extended benefits, funding, and operations will continue for three other remaining federal unemployment programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation – all of which are all scheduled to expire September 4, 2021. The state’s unemployment rate of $275 per week will continue. With the state transitioning away from these additional benefits, it is the hope that critical jobs will be filled to meet the hiring demands of the business community.

Recently, Florida House Bill 1159 was signed into law, which allows parents or guardians to request that their K-5 public school student be retained for the 2021-2022 school year in their current grade level, provided that such a request is made for academic reasons. Parents wanting to hold their child back must submit, in writing, a retention request to their school’s principal that specifies the academic reasons for the retention. Requests must be submitted on or before June 30 to be considered. There will be a collaborative discussion between the school principal, teachers and parents to determine the appropriate decison.

This evening, the City of Boca Raton will hold their first in-person regular City Council public meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a resident and/or business owner within the city, the return to in-person meetings allows you the ability to engage in this civic process. By attending, you have the opportunity to be seen and heard by your elected officials and provide input on important issues that come before the Council.

Speaking of Boca Raton City Council – join us this Thursday, June 10th at 11:30 am as Boca Raton Mayor, Scott Singer, provides us with a review of the city’s strategic planning meeting in which the Council identified goals and priorities for the upcoming year.

JES Media, the publisher for the Chamber's annual magazine, is now accepting space reservations for the 2022 Edition. This 200-page marquee publication is the guide to living, working, learning, and playing in the greater Boca Raton/Boynton Beach area. In addition to its comprehensive editorial content, it includes a Membership Directory. Special sections include 561 Faces Business Profiles, a New Member Showcase and a Dining Guide.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store.

We continue to provide you with valuable virtual and in-person experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

6/9 – 12:00 p.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch & Learn – SOLD OUT

Sponsor: iThink Financial

Topic: Chick-fil-A Your Business! Learn How to Use the Famous Chick-fil-A Customer Service Model in Your Business

Speaker: Justin Mize, Franchise Owner, Chick-fil-A, Boynton Beach Boulevard East and Boynton Beach Boulevard West

Intracoastal Park Clubhouse

2240 North Federal Highway

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

6/10 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsor: Office Depot, Inc.

Topic: Pivoting Through the Pandemic to Service Small Business

Speaker: Kevin Moffitt, Executive Vice President & Chief Retail Officer, Office Depot, Inc.

Marriott at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

6/10 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Government Affairs Committee

Topic: State of the City

Speaker: Scott Singer, Mayor, City of Boca Raton

Click here to register

6/10 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Legislative Reception

Boca Raton Innovation Campus – Lakeside Patio

500 T-Rex Avenue

Boca Raton, FL

Click here to register

6/11 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual PRIME Event

Sponsor: Allegiance Home Health

Topic: Senior Living’s Economic Impact on Florida’s Economy

Speaker: Donna Addy, Community Relations Manager, Vi at Lakeside Village

Click here to register

6/11 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Free Workshop

Topic: Search Engine Optimization for Beginners: How to Create an SEO Strategy

Speaker: Rick Waters, Chief Marketing Officer, Local Management/ HiRISE Digital

Click here to register

6/15 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee

Topic: “Smart” Programmable Streets

Speakers: Angela Biagi, Director, Urban & Community Planning, WGI

Traci Scheppske, Director, Land Development, WGI

Lisa Nisenson, Vice President, New Mobility & Connected Communities, WGI

David Taxman, Mobility Market Leader and Traffic Engineer, WGI

Click here to register

6/15 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person PULSE (Professionals Under 40) After Hours Network

Wyndham Hotel – Boca Raton

1950 Glades Road (Wyndham Way)

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Click here to register

6/16 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N)

Sponsor: Memorial Healthcare System

Topic: Men’s Health Month

Speakers: Dr. Scott Raffa & Dr. Mark Soloway, Memorial Healthcare System

Click here to register

Beginning in August, South Healthcare Advocacy Network will be held in person!

6/17 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus Network

Topic: Meet New Members and Give Your Best 30- Second Elevator Pitch

Click here to register

6/17 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business Luncheon

Topic: Reflecting on the Importance of Women’s Health

Speakers: Dr. Raafat Qbeiwi, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel

2000 N.W. 19th Street

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Click here to register

Say GOOD-BYE to Zoom and join us at our first in-person After Hours Networking event in more than a year. Our Summer Network Party will be held at Crazy Uncle Mikes on Tuesday, June 22nd.

This past Friday, the Chamber held its 51st Annual Golf Classic at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Sponsored by Truist Bank, the tournament enjoyed Chamber of Commerce weather and a field of 100 golfers. A big thank you to Chamber Board member Jason Aube and team Truist for their Title Sponsorship, as well as our many other sponsors and players. Congratulations to team Northwestern Mutual who came to play once again and claimed their third Chamber Classic championship in four years with an incredible score of 19 under par!

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

