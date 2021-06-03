Loyal customers support Boca Raton restaurant on the verge of closing

Boca Raton restaurant, Val’s Gluten Free Cafe, was on the verge of closing until its loyal customers raised awareness. As reported by WPTV News, Val’s Gluten Free Cafe, located on Northeast 5th avenue and Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton, opened in April.

Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake Photo: Landry’s

The restaurant was not receiving enough orders and the owners worried that they would have to close by the end of the week. However, a social media post on Facebook got the community interested in the restaurant.

“My friend has seen the post. She copied the post for me. Texted it to me. And here I am, it was awesome and I think the Facebook post from what I could to stay here instead of writing a good amount of business,” says customer Alice Oshins.

“Any gluten-free restaurant, yeah I’m excited to try. I never heard of Val’s, so I figured I’d come over lunch and see what I can do and help them out and get some lunch,” says customer Rich Kasser.

Owners Valentina Suez and Andres Chen are ecstatic to have support from their community. Suez says it was always her dream to open a gluten-free store and is grateful for the support she’s receiving.

“40 pizzas, it’s a lot. So we have to adapt very quickly market wise and also on hand labor,” says Suez. “I am so glad for me it’s a big surprise we are so excited. I wish I had 10 hands to grab them all at the same time and service them at the same time.”