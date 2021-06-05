Local Organizations Providing Fresh Fish to those in Need

Boca Raton, FL – Marine Education Initiative (MEI) will be attending Place of Hope’s 5th Annual “Fish for Hope” KDW tournament to collect fresh fish donations for the Boca Helping Hands Soup Kitchen. Place of Hope’s Kingfish, Dolphin, and Wahoo Tournament will be an exciting fishing tournament directly and immediately benefiting hundreds of abused children, youth, and families in desperate need throughout Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. This outdoor and socially distant event will welcome over 300 anglers, friends, and family outside on the event lawns and along the water. MEI’s volunteers will collect, clean, filet, and deliver the fresh fish collected at the tournament. Over the past 14 years, Marine Education Initiative has provided over 7,500 meals to various organizations in South Florida.

Date: Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Time: 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Location: Sailfish Marina – 98 Lake Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33404