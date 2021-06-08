https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgrMxJ_X4Yk

Lives are impacted by the urgency we show in answering their needs!

Few things in life are as urgent as helping somebody in need. When I served as Minister of Pastoral Care, one time I received a call from parishioners in route to a hospital and I got there before them! Talk about urgent attention!! I use this story to teach life lessons in my new vlog (#73): ‘LET’S RESPOND TO THE URGENT WITH PROMPT ACTION!’ S.L.

