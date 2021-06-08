LET’S RESPOND TO THE URGENT WITH PROMPT ACTION!
Lives are impacted by the urgency we show in answering their needs!
Few things in life are as urgent as helping somebody in need. When I served as Minister of Pastoral Care, one time I received a call from parishioners in route to a hospital and I got there before them! Talk about urgent attention!! I use this story to teach life lessons in my new vlog (#73): ‘LET’S RESPOND TO THE URGENT WITH PROMPT ACTION!’ S.L.
Enjoy the week.
