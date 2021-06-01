LET US BE READY TO AID OTHERS FACING TRIALS SIMILAR TO OURS!

You can clear a path for those in desperate situations!

— We live in an era where people seem to have all the company and relationships they need, except that these are, for the most part, mere electronic replacements to real interactions with a real person! How sad! How sad that there’s so much loneliness around us!! What can we do to help people who ‘lead lives of quiet desperation?’ Watch my new vlog (#75), where I reflect upon Henry Thoreau’s famous phrase, while offering practical suggestions on how to help people in need around us! S.L.

