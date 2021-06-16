Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens Newest Location in Boca Raton

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Boca Raton, announcing the brand’s first location to open in the area. Slated to open on June 29 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 8170 Glades Rd. Suite K2 in Lake Side Centre. It will be owned and operated by Lori Cox with the help of her four children, all current or former “Owls” of local Florida Atlantic University.

The first of three locations Lori intends on opening in Boca Raton, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is home to two walk-up windows, indoor and outdoor seating and a bright environment with a hand-painted mural depicting local features. 3rd party delivery options will also be available in the near future.

A marketing and logistics professional with experience in the non-profit world, Lori was first introduced to Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in 1996 after visiting the original location in Orlando. Her daughter later went on to work at the location which furthered the family’s deep connection with the brand. Lori was attracted to the brand’s business model by the active role it plays in local community involvement. She now looks to use her new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice business to leave a legacy for her four children and help improve the lives of those in her community.

“I am so excited to bring Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Boca Raton and use our business to make a positive presence here locally,” said Lori Cox. “I love the happiness and positive energy the brand naturally spreads around and am proud to have my family work beside me helping to run the business. We want our location to have a reputation for bettering the community and the lives of those around us.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

The opening of the first Boca Raton location marks a significant widening of the brand’s footprint in its home state of Florida. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com/ or call (561) 465-3274.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 40 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.