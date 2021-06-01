HADASSAH & NORDSTROM VIRTUAL EVENT

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – All are invited on Friday, June 25 at 1:00pm to join Hadassah chapters in the Florida Atlantic Region at a virtual Nordstrom The Gardens “Now & Later” virtual event on beauty, health & wellness & fashion.

Don’t miss a sneak peek of Nordstrom infamous July 8 – 31 anniversary sale items & preview Fall/Winter 2021 fashions! Enjoy a virtual guide to looking & feeling your best & at the same time, impact Hadassah!

Hadassah chapters participating in this event: Baywinds Hadassah, Chai at the Bay Hadassah, Chevra Chapter, Dorot Bat Gurion Chapter, Etz Chaim Valencia Palms Chapter, Gilda Mallin Boca West Chapter, Golda Leah Chapter, Kol Tikvah Chapter, To Life at Valencia Reserve Chapter, Rabin Hadassah – Valencia Lakes Chapter, Simcha of Aberdeen Chapter, Sue Ann Goldman Chapter, Wycliffe Chapter and the Yaffa Valencia Shores Chapter.

Members of participating chapters can register through their chapter link provided to them. The public and members of all other chapters can register through Hadassah FL Atlantic Region at $18 per person (additional levels of giving are welcome) by visiting:

https://hadassahflorida.networkforgood.com/events/29949-far-nordstrom

Upon registration, you will receive an email with program link. Participating chapters get 100% philanthropy credit when you participate in I’m A Nordy Girl & I Love Hadassah event. Funds will benefit Hadassah Medical Organization.

Offers only available at Nordstrom The Gardens, 3111 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens. Please visit the store to shop & buy.

Participating chapters are part of the Hadassah Florida Atlantic family serving 50 chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. The Region office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 561-498-1012.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.

Media Contact: Iris Sandberg, Marketing Chair

Hadassah Florida Atlantic

Phone: 561-965-0216

E-mail: [email protected]