HADASSAH ADVOCACY TEAM SHARES LEGISLATIVE VIEWS WITH CONGRESSMAN BRIAN MAST

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – members of the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region advocacy team had the opportunity on June 2 to share the organization’s views on a variety of legislative issues with Congressman Brian Mast and his staff.

Guided by Susan Wakshul the Florida Atlantic Vice-President of Education and Advocacy, Joy Parks, Florida Atlantic Advocacy Chair, Lin Pomerantz, National Hadassah Grassroots Advocacy Vice Chair and Bobbi Prager, President Hadassah Florida Atlantic, Karen Korman, Renee Katz, Becky Sanderoff, Ronnie Reed and Sheryl Tadelman, members of Sue Ann Goldman and the Veda Chaya chapters in Port St Lucie spoke with the Congressman about specific legislation. The group addressed Standing with Israel in the Face of Terror and continued funding for the Iron Dome; the expansion of the US Israel Medical Partnership; collaborative research on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD); combatting antisemitism through support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of Antisemitism; concerns about access to and the high cost of infertility treatments and promoting insurance coverage for this disease not only in the general population but for military families; lung cancer research and prevention and dedicated research funding for Long Covid – also known as COVID-19 Syndrome.

Congressman Mast shared with the group that he “sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, the most important for relationships between the United States and Israel.” The Congressman said that “he will look at each one of the individual bills mentioned by advocacy team members and that we will continue to see his support for Israel and Israel’s right to defend herself.”

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. The Hadassah Florida office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818, [email protected].

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.