Habilitation Center for the Handicapped Receives $10,000 Grant from Bank of America

Boca Raton, FL/Palm Beach County (June 22, 2021) The Habilitation Center (HabCenter) recently received a $10,000 grant from Bank of America. This charitable grant supports the organization’s efforts to bring clients safely back (due to the pandemic) into HabCenter facilities to work, earn income, and recover emotionally.



For more than 40 years, HabCenter, located in Boca Raton, has provided adults with special needs with the knowledge, skills, and behavior needed to lead useful and productive lives with dignity, respect, and independence.

“Investing in our communities through philanthropy and employee volunteerism is core to Bank of America’s commitment to Palm Beach County. We have strong partnerships with nonprofit organizations, like the HabCenter, that are working to advance economic mobility and social progress in low-and moderate-income communities,” said Stephanie Glavin, Local Market Executive for Bank of America in Palm Beach County. “We are proud to support the HabCenter’s mission of providing comprehensive services and vocational training to adults with disabilities. Together, we’ve partnered with their workforce development program for more than seven years. Our employee volunteers have enjoyed many rewarding volunteer activities with the HabCenter’s clients and look forward to more in the future.” She added, “We know that together we are making an impact on the lives of so many in our community.”



“We are very grateful to Bank of America for their generosity and continued support to our mission,” said Susan Rode, Director of Advancement for HabCenter. This grant helps us enable clients to return safely to our premises. There they receive vocational training and opportunity, learn life-long, transferrable vocational skills, and earn income. We also provide them with a connection to competitive employment in the community, if desired, and services to ensure their success at their new job. We continue to give clients in-person or tele-mental health services to reduce anxiety, depression or isolation due to COVID-19 or other factors and generally increase their day-to-day joy.”

About the HabCenter:

The HabCenter opened its doors in 1978 to equip adults with special needs in Palm Beach County with the knowledge, skills, and behavior needed to lead useful and productive lives with dignity, respect, and independence. The nonprofit gives back to the community by providing a safe, fun place to empower the spirit of those individuals they serve and encourage their unlimited potential. The critical programs the HabCenter offers include Social Services, Development Training, P.E.A.R. (Programs in Education, Art & Recreation), and Vocational Training within HabCo Manufacturing and the HabCenter Nursery. The HabCenter also provides local business and colleges opportunities to partner with them through HabCo Manufacturing, the Nursery, and Social Work internship programs. Learn more at www.habcenter.org.

About Bank of America:

At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social, and governance (E.S.G.) leadership. E.S.G. is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in, and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer, and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).



